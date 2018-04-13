An interactive exhibit for Avengers fans 1 of 4

Exhibit

The Avengers Hall

SM Malls

AS the hype for the third Avengers film builds up, fans may visit and enjoy activities at the latest installation of The Avengers Hall set up in nearby SM malls.

Following the success of Avengers: Age of Ultron which was one of the top-grossing international films of 2015, Marvel Studios will be releasing the third sequel and its “grandest superhero crossover movie” this year.

Avengers: Infinity War is set two years after the events of Captain America: Civil War. In it, all the superheroes come together to prevent Thanos, a powerful Titan warlord, from acquiring all the Infinity Stones and with them complete his plot that will lead to the destruction of the universe. It the first Hollywood film shot with IMAX cameras.

In line with the film’s release, SM Lifestyle Entertainment Inc. has set up The Avengers Hall, an interactive exhibit, at SM North EDSA’s The Block Atrium until April 17. The exhibit includes life-size figures, a display of collectible figures, the centerpiece with the six Infinity Stones, Avenger Academy and Strike Force application gaming stations, archery and foosball stations, and Marvel merchandise for sale.

After its run at SM North EDSA, The Avengers Hall will be on display at the following SM mall branches: SM City Bicutan event area (April 22-28); SM Southmall concourse area (April 23-30); SM Mall of Asia Atrium (May 7-14); SM City Telabastagan cinema lobby (May 14-27); and SM City Manila event area (May 20-31).

Avengers: Infinity War opens in cinemas on April 25. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman