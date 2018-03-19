What do analysts see at the March 22 monetary board meeting?

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) could keep policy rates steady at the meeting this week of its Monetary Board, according to a BusinessWorld poll that nevertheless showed nearly half of respondents expecting a hike this time amid quickening inflation. Read the full story.
