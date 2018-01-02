Anand is Rapid King

World Rapid Chess Championship

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Dec. 25-30, 2017

Final Top Standings

1-3 Viswanathan Anand IND 2758, Vladimir Fedoseev RUS 2771, Ian Nepomniachtchi RUS 2780, 10.5/15

4-9 Bu Xiangzhi CHN 2654, Magnus Carlsen NOR 2908, Alexander Grischuk RUS 2813, Boris Savchenko RUS 2685, Rauf Mamedov AZE 2695, Gadir Guseinov AZE 2714, 10.0/15

10-18 Peter Svidler RUS 2743, Wang Hao CHN 2770, Yu Yangyi CHN 2752, Vladimir Onischuk UKR 2748, Vladislav Artemiev RUS 2687, Ding Liren CHN 2734, Penteala Harikrishna IND 2687, Sergey Grigoriants RUS 2572, Zhao Jun CHN 2600, 9.5/15

Total of 134 participants

Time Control: 15 minutes play-to-finish with 10 seconds added after every move starting move 1.

Viswanathan Anand defeated Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev 1.5-0.5 in the blitz playoffs to win the title of World Rapid Chess Champion. This victory should be particularly sweet for the “Tiger from Madras” — I wonder how many people recall that this title was first introduced in 2003 Cap d’Agde, France, and that the very first “Rapid Champion” was Vishy Anand! In recent years though his speed chess powers have allegedly declined and his name is nowhere in evidence among the last 5 winners.

2012 Sergey Karjakin

2013 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

2014 Magnus Carlsen

2015 Magnus Carlsen

2016 Vassily Ivanchuk

Also, Anand has not had a lot of successes lately — in the St. Louis Rapid tournament last August he finished next to last. In the following event, the Tbilisi FIDE World Cup, a knockout event, he was famously eliminated by an unknown, GM Anton Kovalyov (formerly Latvia now representing Canada) in the second round. Our BW readers might recall that in the very next round Kovalyov took himself out of the tournament when the organizers found the shorts that he was wearing to be unacceptable attire — they asked Kovalyov to put on a pair of paints and he responded by walking out. Anand must have viewed this turn of events with mixed feelings — apparently Kovalyov had been wearing the same pair of shorts for the entire event and if the organizers had noticed earlier then there would not have been an Anand-Kovalyov match.

Anyway, in the last leg of the Grand Chess Tour, the London Chess Classic, Anand finished last — he was winless with six draws and three losses, including a last-round loss on his birthday, Dec. 11, to Wesley So.

Here in Riyadh Anand showed no signs of poor form. This can be a real killer in rapid chess — in a normal classical tournament there is only one game a day so poor form can cost you a game and then you can go to bed early that night and perhaps draw one or two games in the succeeding days to try to get your rhythm back. In a rapid tournament you can have a moment of weakness and lose five games in a single afternoon, completely knocking you out of medal contention.

At the beginning it was Fedoseev who jumped to the lead with an unbelievable 6.5/7 (performance rating of 3018!) which included wins against Zoltan Almasi, Vidit, Boris Savchenko and Tigran Petrosian. Then came a fighting draw against Grischuk (always a difficult opponent in any time control) and two wins against Baadur Jobava (who until then had 4.5/5 — he could not recover after this loss) and Yury Kuzubov.

Fedoseev’s games usually follow the same path — he would advance all over the board, never retreat, followed by a big tactical confrontation and then he wins, usually because he sees much further than his opponent. See how he brought down the red-hot Georgian no. 1.

Fedoseev, Vladimir (2718) — Jobava, Baadur (2690) [D11]

WCh Rapid 2017 Riyadh (6.2), 27.12.2017

1.d4 d5 2.c4 c6 3.Nf3 Nf6 4.Qc2 Na6

You never know what Jobava is going to throw at you in the opening.

5.e3 Nc7 6.b3 Bg4 7.Ne5 e6 8.Nxg4 Nxg4 9.h3 Nf6 10.Bd3 g6 11.0–0 Bg7 12.Ba3 Bf8 13.Bb2 Bg7 14.Nd2 0–0 15.b4 Nd7 16.f4 a5 17.bxa5 Rxa5 18.c5 Ra7 19.a4 Qe7 20.a5 Rfa8 21.Nb3 f5 22.g4 Nf6 23.g5 Ne4 24.h4 Kf7

White has only two possible pawn breaks, on a6 or h5. Fedoseev chooses h5.

25.Rf3 h6 26.Kg2 Rh8 27.Rh1 hxg5 28.hxg5 Rxh1 29.Kxh1 Ra8 30.Rh3 Na6 31.Bc3 Nc7 32.Be1 Qd7 33.Qh2 Kg8 34.Nc1 e5!

An excellent move, clearing the e6 square for his knight.

35.dxe5 Ne6 36.Bb4 N4xc5 37.Qc2 Ne4 38.Kg2 c5 39.Be1 Qc6 40.Bxe4 fxe4 41.Ne2 Rd8 42.Ng3 Qb5 43.Rh1 Qd3 44.Qxd3 exd3 45.Kf3 Rf8 46.Kg4 d4?!

This is where Jobava starts going wrong. 46…c4 was better intending Ne6–c5–e4.

47.Bd2 c4 48.exd4 Nxd4 49.Ne4

Black’s central passed pawns have been neutralized. The initiative goes back to White.

49…Nb3 50.Bc3 Rd8 51.f5 gxf5+ 52.Kxf5 Nd4+ 53.Kg6 Nc6 54.Nf6+ Kf8 55.e6 Ne7+?

Better was 55…d2! 56.Rd1 Rd3 and it is still a game. The problem with 55…Ne7+ is that it forces White’s King to go to h7, which was where it wanted to be in the first place, for now white threatens Nd7+

56.Kh7 Bxf6 57.gxf6 d2 58.Bb4 d1Q 59.Rxd1 Rxd1 60.Bxe7+ Ke8 61.Bc5 Rf1 62.Kg7 1–0

Anand was only a point behind though, himself being undefeated with victories over Varuzhan Akobian, Peter Leko, Anton Demchenko and Luke McShane to go with three draws. The former world champion’s games were also impressively aggressive and to the point.

Anand, Viswanathan (2782) — Demchenko, Anton (2660) [B69]

WCh Rapid 2017 Riyadh (4.5), 26.12.2017

1.e4 c5 2.Nf3 d6 3.d4 cxd4 4.Nxd4 Nf6 5.Nc3 Nc6 6.Bg5 e6 7.Qd2 a6 8.0–0–0 Bd7 9.f4 Be7 10.Nf3 b5 11.Bxf6

Got to be careful about move orders here, for example you have to exchange first on f6 before playing Kb1, the reason being that 11.Kb1 b4! 12.Bxf6 Bxf6 13.Ne2 Be7 Black has a much-improved version of this opening because his kingside pawn formation is still solid.

11…gxf6 12.Kb1 b4 13.Ne2 h5 14.f5 e5 15.Rg1 Qb6 16.g4 Qf2 17.Qd3 hxg4 18.Rxg4 Nd8 19.Rg2 Qc5 20.Ng3 a5 21.Nd2 Nb7 22.Qf3 a4 23.Bc4 Rc8 24.Rc1 Bf8 25.Nh5 Ke7 26.Qg4 Bh6? <D>

POSITION AFTER 26…BH6

27.Nxf6! Bxd2

[27…Kxf6 28.Qh4+ Bg5 29.Qxg5#]

28.Nd5+ Ke8 29.Qg8+ 1–0

After a series of four draws Fedoseev lost to world champion Magnus Carlsen in the 12th round to allow Magnus to take the lead at 9/12 with himself, Anand, Svidler and Wang Hao half a point behind. Anand and Fedoseev both scored 2/3 in the closing rounds to finish tied for 1st. Magnus Carlsen lost in the last round to Alexander Grischuk and found himself out of the top 3.

At the end Anand, Fedoseev and Nepomniachtchi tied for first. Based on the rules the two higher tie breaks, Anand and Fedoseev played two blitz tie breaks to determine who gets the title of World Rapid Champion. The 1st-3rd place cash prizes were split among the three, so they each received $150,000.

Grischuk had a lot to do with the final medal standings in the final three rounds — he lost to Anand and beat Carlsen. Anand vs Grischuk was a clinic. Take a look.

Anand, Viswanathan (2782) — Grischuk, Alexander (2772) [C65]

WCh Rapid 2017 Riyadh (14.2), 28.12.2017

1.e4 e5 2.Nf3 Nc6 3.Bb5 Nf6 4.d3 Bc5 5.Nbd2 d6 6.c3 0–0 7.0–0 a6 8.Bxc6 bxc6 9.d4 exd4 10.cxd4 Bb6 11.Qc2 c5 12.d5 Re8 13.b3 Bg4 14.Bb2 Bh5 15.Rae1 Bg6 16.Bxf6!

Counter-intuitive, why would White want to give up his powerful bishop on the long diagonal? We discover the answer soon enough — Black’s knight, bishop and rook are putting pressure on e4 so the white knight on d2 has to stay where it is. With the knight on f6 eliminated it can now go to c4 to lock out the black bishop on b6 from the game.

16…Qxf6 17.Nc4

We all know from our beginners’ books that in closed positions the knights are more effective than bishops. Anand is going to show us how to do it.

17…Ba7 18.Qd3 h6 19.Re3 Rad8 20.g3 Bh7 21.Rfe1 g5 22.Qe2 Kg7 23.Rd1 Qg6 24.Re1 Qf6

Anand is trying to figure out the best time for the e4–e5 break.

25.Kg2 g4 26.Nh4 Qg5 27.f4 gxf3+ 28.Qxf3 Qf6 29.Qe2 Qg5 30.Rf1 Kg8 31.Nf5

The threat now is 32.h4 Qg6 33.e5! and the Black position collapses.

31…Rxe4

Trying to muddy the waters. Grischuk is notoriously difficult to defeat even in losing positions because he always comes up with tactical resources that, if you are not careful, will turn the tables. Anand is up to the task.

32.Nxh6+

Amazingly enough, 32.h4! can still be played, but there is no need for that as this simple move keeps the win in hand.

32…Qxh6 33.Rxe4 Bxe4+ 34.Qxe4 Kf8 35.Re1 Qf6 36.Re2 Bb6 37.h4 Kg7 38.Rf2 Qg6 39.Rf5 Kf8 40.h5 Qh7 41.g4 Re8 42.Qf3 Kg8 43.Kh3 Re1 44.Qf4 Kf8 45.Qg5

There is an even quicker win with 45.Nxb6 cxb6 46.Qxd6+ Ke8 (46…Kg7 47.Rg5+; 46…Kg8 47.Qd8+ Kg7 48.Rg5+) 47.Qb8+ Kd7 48.Qb7+ Kd6 49.Qc6+ Ke7 50.d6+. But that’s the big difference between games played at quicker time controls against classical games. The usual rule is that when you see a good move sit on your hands first and look around for there may be a better one. In fast time controls when you see a win you go straight for it or you might find yourself down on time.

45…Qh8 46.Rf3 Qg7 47.Qxg7+ Kxg7 48.g5 Rd1 49.Ne3 Rh1+ 50.Kg4 c4 51.Nf5+ Kf8 52.bxc4 Rg1+ 53.Rg3 Rc1 54.g6 fxg6 55.hxg6 Rxc4+ 56.Kh5 Bd4 57.Rg4 1–0

Theoreticians have to review the opening moves very carefully — where did Black go wrong?

We will continue our coverage on Thursday.

Bobby Ang is a founding member of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) and its first Executive Director. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), he taught accounting in the University of Santo Tomas (UST) for 25 years and is currently Chief Audit Executive of the Equicom Group of Companies.

bobby@cpamd.net