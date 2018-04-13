Ang Larawan to make its European premiere at the Udine film festival

ANG LARAWAN, the award-winning musical film based on National Artist Nick Joaquin’s play A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino, will be making its European debut when it screens in competition at the 20th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, from April 20 to 28.

The festival showcases popular Asian films.

The Udine film festival will be the third international festival that Ang Larawan, produced by Culturtain Musicat Productions, will be joining after its world premiere at the 2017 Tokyo International Film Festival last October, and the Cinematografo International Film Festival in San Francisco a few weeks later.

“I’m beyond excited to see how our kababayans (countrymen) in Italy and the Italians, themselves, will react to our film,” actress Rachel Alejandro, one of the film’s stars and also an executive producer, was quoted as saying in a press statement. “It was such a gratifying experience when we screened at the Tokyo Film Festival and Cinematografo in San Francisco… It’s simply a dream come true for me to be showcasing our Filipino talent to the rest of the world.”

The musical film — with a libretto written by National Artist Rolando Tinio, and music composed by Ryan Cayabyab — was directed by Loy Arcenas was quoted in the release as saying: “I love the fact that Europe will get to know more of Mr. C’s brilliance through the performances of some of the best Filipino singer-actors captured in Ang Larawan.”

Ang Larawan will be screened on April 24, 11 a.m., at Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine.

The film is still being shown in the Philippines through school tours and special screenings. For an updated schedule of the film’s local and international screenings, check out Ang Larawan The Movie on Facebook or log on to anglarawan.com.