Another NPA member killed in Laak encounter

A MEMBER of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed during an encounter with the troops of the 60th Infantry Brigade (60IB) in Laak, Compostela Valley last April 19, the military reported. The clash came after the 60IB launched a focused military operation following reports of planned extortion and forced recruitment of the rebel group in the area. The troopers engaged about 50 members of the NPA in a 45-minute firefight. The casualty was left behind by the NPA. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz