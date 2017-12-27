Anti-drug village chief shot dead during Christmas party

A BARANGAY captain was shot dead in Tondo, Manila, by motorcycle-riding killers as he was celebrating with constituents at a party on Christmas Day. Barangay 104 chairman Randy “Bong” Reyes was gunned down at Capulong Street as he was giving away gifts after singing videoke songs. A tricycle driver, Rodel Mariano, was also wounded by the gunmen, but Manila police chief inspector Romeo Estabillo said this was accidental. Mr. Reyes was described as an aggressive participant in the anti-drug campaign in his village, although he was a former user. The village chief was the second person to be shot by “riding-in-tandem” killers on Capulong Street. — News5/interaksyon.com
