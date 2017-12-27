AP Renewables gets IMS certification

A UNIT of Aboitiz Power Corp. has received its Integrated Management System (IMS) certification with zero non-conformance.

In a statement, AP Renewables, Inc. (APRI) said the certification includes the 2015 versions of ISO 9001 (Quality) and ISO 14001 (Environment), and the 2007 version of OSHAS 18001 (Health and Safety). APRI has been internationally certified since 2015.

TUV Rheinland Philippines, a leading global testing service organization for quality, efficiency, and safety, conducted the certification audit.

APRI President and Chief Operating Officer Felino M. Bernardo said the certification “underscores APRI’s commitment to achieving world-class operational excellence while mitigating environmental risks.”

“The Integrated Management System guides and challenges us to always look for better ways to further the quality of our operations and services and continually satisfy our customers and stakeholders,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

APRI, a leading producer of clean and renewable energy in the country, said 44 of its team members attended trainings designed for conducting internal surveillance audit to prepare the organization for external audit.

The Aboitiz unit generates baseload power from its Tiwi-MakBan geothermal facilities located in Tiwi, Albay, and the borders of Bay and Calauan in Laguna and Sto. Tomas, Batangas.