Apex Mining Co., Inc.: A partner for progress

Apex Mining Co., Inc. (AMCI) is a Philippine-owned company, incorporated and registered with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission in 1970 primarily to carry on the business of mining and related activities. AMCI became a publicly listed company under the Philippine Stock Exchange in 1974 using the symbol APX. It operates the Maco Gold Mine located in Masara, Maco, Compostela Valley, Southern Mindanao.

AMCI’s history goes back in the 1930s when it began its mining operations as Hijo Gold Mines. In 1978, its corporate name was changed to Apex Mining Co., Inc. The ensuing years became tough for the company brought about by the challenges in the mining industry. A new management took over in November 2013.

Under the new management, AMCI has marked significant growth from improving efficiency in its operations to increasing AMCI’s overall profitability. In recent years, AMCI has been able to record consistent progress. Its increasing consolidated net income in the last three years were testament to its profitability: P429 million in 2017 (AMCI press release April 10, 2018), P322 million in 2016, and P71 million in 2015. Its Maco mine operation continues to establish new records in terms of production and efficiency.

Along with achieving its business goals, AMCI has been steadfast in its social commitment to uplift the lives of the people residing in the host and nearby communities and to protect the environment.

AMCI has become a catalyst for community development through its various Social Development Management Plan (SDMP) activities and environmental protection programs in Compostela Valley.

The company spent P46.7 million and P38.1 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively, for public infrastructures, educational support, socio-cultural and religious support, health and medical assistance, and livelihood programs, all geared towards improving the social and economic condition of the local communities.

Likewise, AMCI spent P36.8 million in 2017 and P85.4 million in 2016 for its Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program (EPEP).

In line with AMCI’s goal to improve the lives of the local residents, the company created the Apex Village in Barangay Elizalde, Maco where decent housing units were constructed by the company.

As of December 2017, 30 housing units out of 90 housing units have already been turned-over to local families residing in geo-hazard areas inside the Maco mine’s tenement.

In addition, various public infrastructure projects were also constructed and implemented in neighboring communities, including the improvement of covered courts, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads, installation of street lights and support to the construction of religious structures.

AMCI considers the company’s support to education as its most significant social program. Through its educational programs, which are geared towards the improvement of the quality of education and skills enhancement, the company now employs residents from the locality to fill up technical and non-technical positions in the company.

AMCI believes that a healthy community is a productive community. Thus, the company also provides medical support and financial assistance to maintain the wellbeing of the local residents.

Furthermore, it provides alternative livelihood programs, so members of the communities would not be totally dependent on the employment generated from its mining operations.

In fulfillment of AMCI’s commitment to the environment, the company takes extra steps to protect and preserve the natural resources. It regularly conducts tree planting, takes part in managing water resources and pollution in its host and neighboring communities, and participates in various clean-up drives.

AMCI will continue to implement social projects and activities programmed under the company’s SDMP and EPEP as it believes that the involvement, cooperation with local government units and its regulatory agencies and in partnership and active participation of the local residents are essential to sustaining the development and progress of the communities as well as the preservation of the environment and natural habitat.