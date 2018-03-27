Aranar-Nualla tandem wins DSCPI First Quarter Ranking

SEAN MISCHA ARANAR and Ana Leonila Nualla and the pair of Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo captured the 2018 DanceSports Council of the Philippines, Inc. (DSCPI) First Quarter Ranking Competition recently at the Valle Verde Country Club Ballroom Hall in Pasig City.

Aranar and Nualla bested Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen to take home the Grade A Standard title, while Marquez and Sabalo beat Cristian Vanni and Camilla Mola to win the Grade A Latin crown of the competition organized by DSCPI President Becky Garcia.

The competition was sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Board, GNK Ballroom, C+H Multimedia Solutions, Inc., Flawless, Retro DCG-FM 105.9, Studio AK and The Greenery Bulacan.

Aldrin Perez and Cristina Irish Armstrong defeated Michel Flores and Ariane Rose Madrid for the Grade B Standard plum, while Filemon Baguio II and Jhistine Glyde Baguio beat Darren De Guzman and Danica De Guzman for the Grade B Latin crown.

Jose Michael Angelo Cabarles and Febrah Mae Tacorda beat Efren Cesista and Gilie Ballovar to capture the Grade C Standard title while Shaquille Jay Hanz Basan and Cindy Jaz Basan won over Gelmar Ballovar and Sheena Badong to gain the Grade C Latin crown.

The next DanceSport events are the 2018 DSCPI Midyear Ranking and Competition in July 2018, Palarong Pambansa DanceSport Competition on April 17 in Vigan, Ilocos Sur and Cebu WDSF Open and DanceSport sa Sugbu on Sept. 8 at the Waterfront Hotel in Lahug, Cebu.

For inquiries, you may reach the DSCPI Secretariat at 637-2314.