Araneta on track to complete P3-B Cubao office tower by October

By Arra B. Francia, Reporter

ARANETA CENTER, Inc. (ACI) expects to complete by October its new P3-billion Cubao office tower, which it hopes will attract business process outsourcing (BPO) firms and offshore gaming companies.

On Monday, the property company topped off Cyberpark 2 Tower, which covers a gross leasable area of 71,000 square meters (sq.m.) on 31 floors, in Quezon City. Two storeys are dedicated for retail areas, while another three will be allocated for basement parking.

ACI had tapped Megawide Construction Corp. to construct the tower.

Cyberpark 2 Tower has also been registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, granting tax incentives to locators.

“(This will be) an answer to businesses that are saddled in congested business districts and looking to the north for options and solutions,” ACI Senior Management Consultant Rowell L. Recinto said during the topping-off ceremony.

ACI said the tower will be partially completed by July, by which time it will be opened to tenants. As of now, half of Cyberpark 2’s space has already been leased out to tenants, with the company continuing negotiations with other firms.

The tower is ACI’s second building in the eight-hectare Araneta Center complex, following Cyberpark 1 which has a GLA of 66,000 sq.m. The two towers bring ACI’s gross floor area in the complex to 200,000 sq.m.

The company is targeting both BPOs and offshore gaming firms for both towers, noting its prime location in the vicinity of major transport networks such as the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, Light Rail Transit Line 2, and terminals for provincial buses and jeepneys.

“Both buildings are designed to meet the highly specialized demands of the offshore and outsourcing companies,” Mr. Recinto said.

Among the BPO firms that have located in Cyberpark 1 include Sterling, Stellar, Genesys, and 24/7 In Touch.

“The BPO sector is expected to continue its growth trajectory because the Philippines presents an irresistible alternative to companies around the world looking to remain competitive by tapping the unquestionable talent of globally competitive Filipinos in the bustling sector,” ACI said.

Also located in the Araneta Center complex is Manhattan Garden City, an 18-tower residential complex that has yet to be completed, as well as Smart Araneta Coliseum and Kia Theatre; the Gateway Mall; and the Novotel Manila-Araneta Center.