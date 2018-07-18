Arellano Chiefs finally make NCAA Season 94 debut

HAD their National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 94 debut postponed twice already, the Arellano Chiefs finally get to play their first game, taking on the Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals today in an “NCAA on Tour” fare at the Arellano Gym in Legarda, Manila.

Set to take on the San Beda Red Lions on July 10 and Perpetual Help Altas on July 17, both games were postponed each time due to bad weather, forcing the Chiefs to make their debut two weeks after the NCAA opened shop for Season 94.

“The boys are excited and eager to play this season,” said Arellano coach Jerry Codiñera of their game on tap right on their home turf.

Mr. Codiñera though expressed concern over their lack of practice time in the last two weeks because of the bad weather.

“We couldn’t practice for several days because some of the players got stranded due to flooding and we also can’t use our court because of the moist caused by the rains. So we really don’t know what will happen tomorrow (today), we’ll just do what we can to win,” the Philippine Basketball Association legend said.

The Chiefs will be without floor leader Kent Salado, who suffered a season-ending injury early in the year.

In his absence, expected to step up are Michael Cañete, Rence Luis Alcoriza, Levi dela Cruz, Archie Concepcion and Elie Ongolo Ongolo.

Out to ruin Arellano’s long-delayed debut, meanwhile, are the Generals, who are coming off a defeat at the hands of the Lyceum Pirates, 106-97, last Friday.

Cameroonian Hamadou Laminou played his first game back for EAC after suffering an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury last year, finishing with a huge game of 34 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

His return is something the Generals are banking on in Season 94 as they try to improve on their seventh-place finish last season that saw them finish with a 7-11 record.

“I’m happy with how he (Laminou) played in our last game and I’m hopeful he could sustain that kind of game the rest of the way,” said EAC coach Ariel Sison.

The Arellano-EAC game is set for 4 p.m. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo