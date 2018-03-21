Art & Culture (03/21/18)

Holy Week exhibit

STATIONS OF A NATION, a collaborative installation project of 14 commissioned artworks that revolve around concepts in the journey of nation building, is set to be launched on Holy Monday, March 26, at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Design and Arts Building. Based on the country’s history and current political and social state, within the Filipino context, these art pieces will be displayed at permanent sites around the campus. The works include Borgy Mecate’s Bahala na si Batman portraits, Brent Michael Ignacio’s silent film Felipe, Lauriz Seachon and Purok 1’s Sala model house, and Windy Jaroc and Purok 2’s Train commentary. Curated by Center for Campus Art Director Gerry Torres, the 10 other presentations will be revealed in different tranches until all 14 are completed by July. The project is headed by Manny Montelibano, a representative of the country to the 56th Venice Biennale.

Mandala art

AS PART of Robinsons Novaliches’s celebration of Women’s Month, giant mandalas have been installed on the walls of the mall which mallgoers can color in. Mandala, which means “circles” in Sanskrit, are sacred symbols that are used for meditation, prayer, healing, and art therapy for both adults and children. Women can express themselves by coloring in the mandalas — the activity gives them the ability to communicate their thoughts or feelings in a way that is different from any other kind of communication. It also symbolizes that through collective efforts of different individuals, change can be attained. The Giant Mandalas at Robinsons Novaliches are on view until March 31.

Leashed

THE College of Multimedia Arts of Southville International School and Colleges presents Leashed, an exhibit on the issue of human trafficking. The exhibit is on view until March 28 at the Dragon Gallery at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Ayala Ave. corner Buendia, Makati City.

Art workshops

THE Young Artists’ Studio will be holding its Summer Art Workshops 2018 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from April 11 to May 2, and on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from April 10 to May 3. All classes will be held at Yuchengco Museum in RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Classes on offer are Art for Beginners for ages four to eight (P11,800); Drawing A which focuses on technical skills in realistic drawing, for children ages seven up to adults (P10,800); and Painting A which focuses on basic techniques and styles of painting (watercolor, gouache, acrylic, and oil) for children ages seven up to adults (P11,800). For details, contact the Young Artists’ Studio at 238-4641, 0917-837-8897, or youngartistsstudio@gmail.com.

Women’s Month at CCP

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines will hold a three-day celebration of Women’s Month from March 22 to 24 inside the CCP Main Building, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On March 22, CCP Arthouse Cinema will be screening two films: the Cinemalaya 2017 finalist Sa Gabing Nanahimik ang mga Kuliglig At 2 p.m., and Kusina (The Kitchen) starring Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo at 5 p.m. Starting the events on March 23 is the Play Readathon at the MKP Hall 4th Floor, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a dramatic reading of four works by women playwrights: Pambansang Litanya ng mga Inang Wala sa Bayan by Christine Bellen, Sulog nin Pagkamoot by Ellyn Nidea, Tongdo by Lynette Carantes, and Sa Takilid nga Data (On Tilted Earth) by Tanya Lopez. This is in partnership with Women’s Playwrights, International. There will also be a Mini-Book Fair of women authors at the 4th Floor Hallway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On March 24, the CCP Intertextual Division and Gantala Press present Gandang-Ganda sa Sariling Gawa: Book, Zine, and Art Fair from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Silangan Hall at the 4th floor. Another Play Readathon will be held at MKP Hall from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring dramatic readings of three plays written by women playwrights: Pulang Buwan by Saturnina Rodil, Hawla by Venise Buenaflor, and Tagu-Taguan by Racine Geneda. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Frances Alvarez of Ang Ink (Ilustrador ng Kabataan) will conduct a Picture Book Making Workshop at the MKP Hall. At 4:30 p.m., the Peek-a-Book Exhibit Children’s Book Illustrations will open at the 4th Floor Museum Hallway. It runs until May 6. A Mini-Arts Market will be held at the 4th Floor Hallway from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. showcasing the works of the artists from the Peek-a-Book Exhibit. For questions and inquiries, contact Kimberly Lim at 551-5959, 0919-317-5708, or ccpintertextualdivison@gmail.com.