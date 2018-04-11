Art & Culture (04/11/18)

Last concert of the season

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra culminates its 35th season, billed “Romancing the Classics,” with a finale concert featuring trumpet player Raymond de Leon as guest soloist on April 13, 8 p.m., at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’s Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (Main Theater). Under the baton of its music director Yoshikazu Fukumura, the orchestra will perform F. Delius’s “A Walk to the Paradise Garden” and “Summer Evening,” F. Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, and M. De Falla’s El Sombrero de Tres Picos (Complete Ballet). For inquires and subscription, call the CCP Marketing Department at 832-1125 local 1806, the CCP Box Office at 832-3704, or TicketWorld (891-9999, ticketworld.com.ph).

Drum Tao at Shangri-La Plaza

THE renowned Drum Tao group of Japan is bringing its dance, martial arts, and percussion show to Shangri-La Plaza mall on April 15, 7 p.m., at the Grand Atrium. Drum Tao will be performing its famous Samurai Drum Rock for the first time in Manila, with Shangri-La Plaza as one of their stops. It’s a unique theatrical experience featuring an eclectic mix of dance and martial arts and flawless movements. For inquiries, call 370-2597 to 98 or visit www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial.

Mamma Mia! returns to Manila

THE feel-good musical Mamma Mia! makes a return to Manila and will play at the Theatre at Solaire for a strictly limited season from Sept. 29 as part of the show’s International Tour which features a cast from the United Kingdom. Tickets go on sale on April 11 through TicketWorld (891-9999, ticketworld.com.ph). Described as “the sunniest of all musicals” by the UK’s Sunday Express, Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer’s staging of ABBA’s timeless songs around a story of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s romantic past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Visit the Mamma Mia! website for more information at www.mamma-mia.com.

Summer workshops at Benilde

STAR Workshops, which features lessons in various fields of arts and promotions which are open to the public, will be offered by the Office of Culture and Arts (OCA) of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). Available courses are Creative Theater for Kids, Teens, and Adults, Baby Ballet, Creative Movement and Contemporary, Hip Hop for Kids, Teens, and Adult, Shadowplay, and Painting. Sessions on Stage Productions and Operations, and Cultural Promotions are likewise open. Sessions will be on Saturdays, from May 5, to June 2, with rehearsals on June 28 and 29, and the concluding recital on June 30. Download the application form at https://bit.ly/2q4jy9n, and submit with two 2×2 ID pictures to the OCA Office. A 5% discount will be granted for those who pay in full by April 16, while a reservation fee of P500 secures a slot for a chosen course. For inquiries, e-mail culture.arts@benilde.edu.ph, or call 0917-832-0721 or 230-5100 local 1528.