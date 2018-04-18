Art & Culture (04/18/18)

Musical theater workshops

EXPLORE THE world of musical theater with musical director Rony Fortich. There will be audition workshops for all ages; workshops on song interpretation for kids, teens, and adults; and musical direction of musical theater for all ages. Sessions start in May. Limited slots available. For details, visit www.bgcartscenter.org.

International Book Day

ON SATURDAY, April 21, celebrate Día del Libro at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati. It will be a day of books and roses and a slew of cultural treats including a book-market, recitals, meetings with writers, book presentations, street art, a silent disco, and a tribute-concert to Filipino and Spanish music by the Manila Symphony Orchestra. It will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free entrance.

Air Supply the musical

ALL OUT OF LOVE: The Musical, a universal story of love, family, and overcoming obstacles set to the music of Air Supply, will premiere in Manila in October. Tickets are on early-bird presale now on TicketWorld.

Traditional oil painting workshops

BASIC AND Intermediate Traditional Oil Painting Workshops are available every Saturday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2-5 p.m. at the Artalyer Workshops and Studio at Galeria Alvero, 77-B Rosa Alvero St., Loyola Heights, Quezon City. The teacher is Grandier Gil Bella who is also a faculty at the UP College of Fine Arts, Diliman. Call 0917-558-1274 or 0916-558-8093 for queries.

Nemiranda for Marawi

ARTIST Nemi “Nemiranda” Miranda brings his artworks to Robinsons Place Jaro for an exhibit running from April 16 to 20 dubbed as Marawi in the Eyes of an Artist: Tribute to Filipino Soldiers, Part of the proceeds from the sale of the exhibit will be forwarded to the Army Fund for the benefit of those who fought in Marawi. The traveling exhibit first opened at Robinsons Galleria last February.