Art & Culture (04/25/18)

A bit of Binondo history

PART three of the Tea with Tinio lecture series is “Rediscovering Binondo,” with writer-historian Martin “Sonny” Tinio, Jr. discussing the families in Binondo that rose to prominence and prestige from 1900 to 1950. Mr. Tinio co-authored Philippine Ancestral Houses, the first book on Philippine colonial architecture, and the largest-selling local coffee table book to date. A former museum curator of the Intramuros Administration and of Malacañang Palace, he designed Casa Manila in Intramuros and has restored several period houses in Kawit, Cavite and Taal, Batangas. He was recently taken as consultant for the San Ignacio Reconstruction Project in Intramuros. The lecture will be held on May 5, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala and Gil Puyat Ave., Makati. Tickets are P300, students with IDs paying P150. For reservations call or e-mail 889-1234 or info@yuchengcomuseum.org.

Festival focuses on children

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) hosts the Philippine Art Educators Association (PAEA)’s 50th anniversary festival entitled Ammungan, which consists of exhibitions, film screenings, and a whole-day art buffet session for children. Two film screenings will be held on April 26 at the Tanghalang Manuel Conde: Benjie Garcia’s Batad (2006) at 2 p.m. and Joel Lamangan’s Patikul (2011) at 5 p.m. entrance is free. The event will close with a special Art Buffet session on April 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Main Theater Lobby. This will consist of free simultaneous art workshops to be given by PAEA members to all visitors. There are two exhibits which are on view until April 28: 6 to 16 at the Little Theater Lobby is a display of artworks by students from all over the Philippines mentored by PAEA members; and an timeline exhibit of the history of PAEA with selected artworks by past presidents and archival materials at the Pasilyo Vicente Manansala and Pasilyo Guillermo Tolentino. For details, e-mail ccp.exhibits@gmail.com, or visit www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.

Call for Palanca entries

THE Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, the longest-running literary contest in the country, now on its 68th year, is now accepting entries to its regular categories as follows: English Division — Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-ac​​t Play, and Full-length Play; Filipino Division — Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula; and, Regional Languages Division — Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano. The Kabataan Division, the special youth categories open to persons below 18 years of age as of 31 May 2018, is also now open for entries. The theme for this year is “How will you encourage the Filipino youth to read more books?” (Kabataan Essay) and “Paano mo hihikayatin ang mga kabataang Pilipino na magbasa pa ng mga aklat?” (Kabataan Sanaysay). All submissions must be printed copies, as specified in the Official Rules. The Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc. will NOT accept online or e-mail submissions for all categories. Deadline for submission is May 31. For official contest rules and forms, visit the Palanca Foundation office at the Greenbelt Excelsior Bldg., 105 C. Palanca St., Legaspi Village, Makati City. For inquiries and other concerns, contact the CPMA office through e-mail at cpmawards@gmail.com or at (632) 843-8277.

Young artists at the hotel

HOTEL JEN Manila unveils Skylines, a new series of exhibitions featuring young local artists at Windows by the Bay. This series is part of the Hotel Jen brand’s “Jen-Why Art” campaign, which throws the spotlight on emerging artists in each destination where Hotel Jen is present. Skylines offers views of the skies by visual artist Zorrick Enriquez, his first solo exhibit. His acrylic, pastel and oil paintings are on view until June 30. Hotel Jen Manila is located along Roxas Blvd., Pasay City. For details call 795-8888 or 0917-806-2017.

La Vida Imelda returns

CARLOS CELDRAN brings his acclaimed one-man show Livin’ La Vida Imelda, back to Poblacion, Makati for a series of shows directed by Jamie Wilson and produced in cooperation with MusicArtes. Living La Vida Imelda is a multi-media monologue of musings about former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos and memories of life in 1970s Manila. While her famous shoes will not be discussed very much, Celdran ponders over issues such as state sanctioned kitsch, hierarchies in human psychology and human rights, and the importance of winning beauty pageants in a developing nation. It will be a night of gossip, disco music, tragic facts and anecdotes so absurd that it’s got to be true. There will be 8:30 p.m. performances every Friday and Saturday from May 11 to 26, and June 2 to 16, at the Mirror Studio, 5th floor, SJG Center, 8463 Kalayaan Ave, Poblacion, Makati. Tickets are P1,200 (P1,100 for groups larger than seven people), and P700 for students (P550 for groups larger than 20). Private performances may be arranged upon request at a minimum of 50 people and maximum of 120. Reserve tickets via e- mail at carlosceldran@me.com (subject: IMELDA); or via text 0920-909-2021 or 0908-897-5515.