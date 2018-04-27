Art & Culture (04/26/18)

The Kundiman Party

DULAANG UP presents Floy Quintos’s new play The Kundiman Party, which revolves around The story revolves around a retired classical singer who teaches kundiman to young students and some interested matrons who have become her friends. They call themselves The Kundiman Club. Their lives are turned upsidedown when a talented student introduces them to her activist-boyfriend who in turn introduces them to the possibilities of using social media to promote their political views through kundiman. The play stars Missy Maramara, Jenny Jamora, Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino, Stella Canete-Mendoza, Francis Makil-Ignacio, Kalil Almonte, and Teroy Guzman. There are performances until April 29 (Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.) at the Wilfredo Ma. Guerero Theater, 2nd floor Palma Hall University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City. Tickets are P500 and are available at the gate, or call Camille Guevara at 0917-823-9531, or the Dulaang UP office at 926-1349, 981-8500 local 2449, or e-mail dupguevara@gmail.com.

Arsenic and Old Lace

REPERTORY Philippines presents Joseph Kesserling’s black comedy Arsenic and Old Lace. Directed by Jamie Wilson, the story centers on the Brewster family and their homicidal tendencies. The play runs until April 29 at the Onstage Theater, Greenbelt 1, Ayala Center, Makati City. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Sa Wakas the musical

THE re-run of Sa Wakas: A New Pinoy Rock Musical, featuring the songs of Sugarfree, is being held at the PowerMac Center Spotlight at Circuit Makati until May 26. Co-written by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan and Mariane Abuan, with musical arrangement by Ejay Yatco, the musical brings together the world of pop rock and theater. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

The Lion King

THE international touring production of The Lion King has performances until May 27 at The Theater in Solaire Rsort & Casino, Entertainment City, 1 Aseana Ave, Parañaque City. Winner of over 70 major international theater awards, the musical, which is based on the Disney animated film, features lyrics and music by Elton John and Tim Rice including the songs “Circle of Life” and the Oscar-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” For details, visit thelionking.ph. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Comedy nights

COMEDY MANILA presents Funny Fridays: Endless Laughter at 8:30 p.m. on April 27 at the Teatrino at Promenade, Greenhills, San Juan. For tickets (P500) and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Travel fair

RUSTAN’S Your Summer Escape Travel Fair will be held at Rustan’s Shangri-La on April 27 to 29. Visitors can find promos and packages from cruises in Europe to vacations at the Maldives, plus discounted airline tickets. They can also shop for deals from lifestyle brands, with discounts of up to 50% on select bags and luggage. There are also discounts on men’s and women’s apparel, baby essentials and travel accessories, cosmetics and skin care products. Guests will also earn an electronic raffle entry for every purchase worth P3,000 (promo runs until May 15). For more information, visit rustans.com.ph.

Neocolours Live

NEOCOLOURS — the band that popularized songs such as “Maybe,” “Kasalanan Ko Ba,” “Hold On,” “Say You’ll Never Go,” and “Tuloy Pa Rin” — celebrates its 30th anniversary with a concert, Neocolours Live: Tuloy Pa Rin… Ang Awit! on April 28, 8:30 p.m., at the Music Museum, Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan. For tickets, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Up Dharma Down

AS PART of Shangri-La Plaza summer activities, the multi-awarded band Up Dharma Down (UDD) is set to perform its greatest hits on April 28, 7 p.m. at the mall’s East Atrium.

EXO concert

South Korean boy band EXO is back in the Philippines for EXO PLANET #4: The ElyXiOn! The concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 28. VIP Standing Strapping Booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://go.globe.com.ph/GlobeKPop.html.

Fun run

RUN AWAY from adulthood for a day at Runflatables, the biggest and first inflatable fun run in the Philippines, at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds at the Circuit Makati on April 28, 5 a.m. The activity is open to adults and children ages seven to 12 years old. Register at www.runflatables.com. For information, visit www.circuitmakati.com.

Night market

THE CIRCUIT Summer Night Market offers retail therapy on weekends at Circuit Makati. Organized by the Common Good Market, the night market’s products include apparel, bags, accessories, gadgets, toys, and cosmetics. It also has food concessionaires such as Pinoy Pao, The Lemonade Bar, Gino’s Pasta Hub, Let’s Kakanin, and Gridiron. For added fun, visitors can play with life-sized board games for free when they make a purchase from any of the merchants. The night market runs on the following weekends: April 28-29, and May 5-6 at the open parking lot.

AXN RED Summer 2018

AXN turns up the heat with an all-day event as it kicks off its summer campaign in the surfing capital of the north in AXN RED Summer 2018 on April 28, 8 a.m., in San Juan, La Union. There will be an obstacle course, booths from AXN’s sister channels’ Sony Channel, Animax and GEM, and music by Dayaw, and Nathan & Mercury.