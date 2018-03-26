Arthaland secures ‘green building’ certifications for Taguig tower

Arthaland Corp. is keeping its commitment to go green by securing the certification of both local and global sustainability rating systems for its Century Pacific Tower in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The listed property developer said its 30-storey building is certified by both the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) standards, which the company said is to ensure that the building address requirements in both the local and global setting.

“By having both, we adhere not just to the global standards, but also to the local requirements in our local setting. So think global act local,” Arthaland Executive Vice-President and Treasurer Arthur T. Po said during the building’s launch last week. — Arra B. Francia