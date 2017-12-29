Arwind Santos transitioning well in future partnership with Christian Standhardinger

FORMER MVP Arwind Santos is ready to play either alongside Christian Standhardinger or make way for the top overall rookie pick.

The grizzled veteran considered Standhardinger’s entry as a good problem for San Miguel now that he has developed into an inside-out player.

“I could be a 3 if ever I will play alongside him. We can coexist. In fact, I’m so excited to play with him. He can contribute a lot for the team,” Mr. Santos told BusinessWorld.

Over the past three seasons, Mr. Santos had shown more versatility in his game.

Known more for his defense and inside game, the former Far Eastern University stalwart developed an outside shooting, one that has become a lethal weapon for the Beermen’s five championship runs.

“Basketball is not about talent. We need pieces. You need somebody to get the rebound, to defend, to shoot or to post up, we need to adopt because there will be times you are going to play different positions.”

Mr. Santos is ready to welcome Mr. Standhardinger, a 6-foot-8 frontliner, who caught the fancy of Pinoy fans when he reinforced Gilas Pilipinas in major international tournaments this year.

“Even though I want to play more, I think I would be more confident with Christian while I’m not playing. He can play alongside June Mar (Fajardo) because he can run as well. If ever me and Christian play together, we’ll be faster as well. There will be a lot of good combinations for the team,” he said.

San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla sees the move as a way of preserving either Mr. Fajardo or Mr. Santos.

“It’s a way of preserving June Mar, who’s been playing heavy minutes the past four seasons, while on the other hand, the move could also benefit Arwind for a few more seasons,” added Abanilla. — Rey Joble