ASEAN summit in Singapore to include talks on South China Sea

The South China Sea issue will be one of the topics to be discussed by leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the two-day summit this month, a top Palace official said.

“Definitely the South China Sea is always a regular feature of our discussions,” Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary Hellen B. de la Vega said in a press briefing on Friday, April 20.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte is set to attend the ASEAN Summit on April 27 to 28 upon the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who took over the chairmanship of the 10-member association this year.

The Philippines, meanwhile, will be the coordinator of the dialogue with China for three years starting in August, according to Ms. de la Vega. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz