Asian Terminals declares P900-million cash dividends

Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) announced a total of P900-million cash dividend, equivalent to 45 centavos per share, following a “solid” performance last year.

The company reported a 14.6% increase in revenue in 2017 at P10.6 billion from P9.2 billion the previous year. It also declared net income P2.5 billion, higher by 30.7% from P1.9 billion the previous year.

“2017 was a significant period of growth for ATI with its Manila South Harbor and Batangas Port handling its highest consolidated container throughput at over 1.3 million teus (twenty-foot equivalent units). This represented an 8% volume growth over 2016,” it said in a statement.

The port operator said stockholders will start receiving their dividends on June 18. — Denise A. Valdez