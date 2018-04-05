ATI South Harbor gets two new cranes

ASIAN TERMINALS, Inc. (ATI) on Wednesday said it took delivery of two new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, which are expected to enhance Manila South Harbor’s capability to handle more ships.

In a statement, ATI, which operates the Manila South Harbor, said its new STS cranes have a lifting capacity of 70 tons and would allow the terminal to accommodate more and bigger vessels at faster turnaround time.

The STS cranes are scheduled for commissioning by the end of the month at Pier 3.

“The arrival of ATI’s new STS cranes is well-timed as additional container yards become online within the Manila South Harbor Expanded Port Zone starting this year in line with ATI’s capacity build-up program,” the company said.

The expansion projects, including Blocks 143 and 145 adjacent to South Harbor’s main container yard and the in-filling of the Engineering Island Basin next to Pier 3, would further increase the terminals’ capacity.

“Completion of these projects, alongside continuous investment on systems and equipment, would increase Manila South Harbor’s annual container handling capacity to over 1.4 million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) by 2019 from its current yearly throughput of 1.25 million TEUs,” ATI said.

In 2017, Manila South Harbor handled over 1.1 million TEUs, setting a new record volume, nearly 6% up from 2016.

ATI operates the Manila South Harbor, the Port of Batangas, the Batangas Container Terminal, and off-dock yards in Sta. Mesa, Manila and Calamba, Laguna. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo