Atlantis holds musical theater, acting workshops for adults

FOLLOWING the success of its inaugural musical theater workshops for children, teenagers, and adults last year, the Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group will hold its first round of workshops for 2018 in January and February focusing on adults ranging from beginners with little to no training to those with a more advanced arts background.

The Basic Musical Theater Workshop is a month-long course for students who wish to enhance their singing, acting, and dancing skills. It delves into basic theater history, stage terminologies, and fundamental theatrical concepts. It also introduces students to jazz dance performance and assists them in exploring vocal techniques for the stage. Classes will be held from Jan. 15 to Feb. 16 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 7 p.m.–10 p.m., at Opera Haus, 3657 Bautista St., Makati City.

The Intermediate Musical Theater Workshop is designed for students who have had experience in musical theater performance and have basic knowledge of musical theater principles. Through this course, students will delve into concentrated song and script analysis/text work, as well as undergo intensive jazz dance training. They will also be introduced to different schools of acting, stage makeup, monologues, and making a career in the theater. Students are selected through teacher’s recommendation or through a video audition. Classes will be held from Jan. 16 to Feb. 16 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 7 p.m.–10 p.m., at Opera Haus.

The Basic Acting Workshop will cover the necessities for the actor’s toolbox including stage terminologies, vocal production and projection, script analysis, stage movement, and characterization. This class will provide students the opportunity to work with multi-awarded theater veterans Jamie Wilson and Cris Villonco. Classes will be held from Jan. 22 to Feb. 9, 7 p.m.–10 p.m., at Centro Flamenco, SJG Center, 8463 Kalayaan Ave., Makati City.

Individuals aged 18 and up are eligible to apply. Slots are limited. Contact Atlantis at 0917-838-1534 or e-mail info@atlantistheatrical.com for inquiries and slot reservation.