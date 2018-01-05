Axed official is MARINA administrator, Palace says

By Arjay L. Balinbin

AFTER a day’s delay, Malacañang finally announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, that President Rodrigo R. Duterte has fired Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) administrator Marcial Quirico C. Amaro III for his “excessive foreign trips.”

In a press briefing in Davao City aired on national television, Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. told reporters that Mr. Duterte had “terminate(d) the services” of Mr. Amaro for “excessive” travels abroad as alleged in a complaint letter to the President dated Dec. 21 purportedly sent by the Alliance of MARINA Employees (AME).

Mr. Roque said documents from the Department of Transportation (DoTr) could prove that the sacked MARINA administrator had gone on “24 foreign trips, 18 in the previous year and six in 2016.”

“I’d like to highlight that all of the trips except for one are official, but the point of the President is we have to be selective in the trips we take; and definitely, 24 trips is excessive. Of the 24 travels, only about three were sponsored trips. All the other trips were paid for by the Philippine government,” Mr. Roque added.

As for the possibility that Mr. Amaro’s foreign trips could not be the only reason for his dismissal, Mr. Roque said, “I have to admit I’ve heard some reports,” but added that the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) “has not dwelt” on them.

Mr. Roque clarified as well that he only has two documents related to the dismissal of Mr. Amaro: the complaint letter from MARINA employees and the DoTr’s report detailing his trips.

On the other hand, a resolution sent to the media on Jan. 3 by a group that identifies itself as the AME said its executive officers and board of directors are “vehemently, adamantly, and strongly denying the existence of the alleged letter complaint against Administrator Marcial Quirico C. Amaro III.”

The group said its executive officers and directors have “collectively agreed to come up with (an) official pronouncement against the fake news that the AME filed the letter complaint to once and for all clarify the sensitive matter which will cause damage to the integrity and credibility of the association.”

The Palace’s announcement of Mr. Amaro’s dismissal came after the President’s issuance of a memorandum that outlines new rules on foreign trips for all government officials and personnel in the Executive department.

The memorandum said a foreign travel will only be allowed if its purpose “is strictly within the mandate of the requesting government official or personnel, the projected expenses are not excessive, and if it is expected to bring substantial benefit to the country.”

Amaro’s termination comes after the removal of Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) Chair Terry Ridon due to junkets and his supposed failure to hold meetings, the Palace noted in a statement.

“This is the President’s unilateral decision to crack down on foreign travels of government officials. He believes that government officials should concentrate on their jobs here in the Philippines… Any foreign travel must conform [to] the guidelines,” Mr. Roque said in the statement.