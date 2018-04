The Ayala group has beefed up its education portfolio after completing the takeover of National Teachers College.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, April 30, Ayala Corp. said wholly owned subsidiary AC Education, Inc. “assumed ownership of approximately 96% of the outstanding voting shares of National Teachers College.”

AEI was selected by the NTC board and its shareholders through a competitive bid process. — Krista Angela M. Montealegre