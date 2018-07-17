Bad weather forces cancellation of PBA, NCAA games

BAD weather triggered by tropical storm Henry forced the cancellation of games in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Tuesday.

Citing the safety of fans, players and officials amid floods and strong rains brought by the storm, both the PBA and NCAA said they had no recourse but to call off the scheduled matches.

In a statement, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league was canceling Game Two of the best-of-five Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series between the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters “due to floods and the continuing inclement weather.”

“The safety and security of fans, players and officials are always of utmost importance,” Mr. Marcial underscored in his statement.

The statement went on to say that Game Two will push through on Thursday, July 19, still at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and at 7 p.m.

Barangay Ginebra leads the series, 1-0.

Over at the NCAA, the league decided to suspend the scheduled six matches yesterday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City but not after allowing the opening game to get under way first.

After careful assessment, the NCAA eventually decided to suspend the game between the juniors teams of University of Perpertual Help and Arellano University after the first quarter and those slated for the rest of the day.

When play was halted, the Junior Altas were ahead of the Braves, 21-19.

NCAA Management Committee Chairman Frank Gusi of Perpetual Help said the halted game along with the others that were postponed will be re-played and rescheduled at the end of the first round of eliminations.

Other games slated yesterday were juniors games between Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Mapua Institute of Technology and San Beda University and Jose Rizal University as well seniors matches between the Altas and Chiefs, Knights versus Cardinals, and Red Lions against Heavy Bombers.

Yesterday’s cancellation was the second early in NCAA season 94 after games on July 17 were also postponed because of bad weather as well. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo