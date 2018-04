The Philippines’ external payments position saw a narrower deficit in March reflecting a wider but “manageable” trade gap, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Friday, April 20.

The country’s balance of payments (BoP) position settled at a $266-million deficit last month, improving from a $429-million deficit in February and a $550-million surfeit in March 2017. — Melissa Luz T. Lopez