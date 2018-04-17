Bangsamoro commission says BBL draft going to plenary more inclusive

THE BANGSAMORO Basic Law (BBL) draft under House Bill (HB) 6475, jointly approved by three House committees on Monday and to be taken up in plenary, is an enhanced version of the previous drafts, according to the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC). In a post on its Web site, the BTC said HB 6475, which is the same version BTC submitted as its final draft, “has just enhanced provisions that need to be strengthened, elaborated and/or further clarified, taking into greater consideration the principles of widest inclusivity among Bangsamoro sectors and other stakeholders.” Among its improvements is the increase of the Bangsamoro Parliament members from 60 to at least 80. If passed into law, the new Bangsamoro will replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. — Charmaine A. Tadalan