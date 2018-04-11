Bangsamoro support

REPRESENTATIVES of the Bangsamoro Development Agency (BDA) and the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) signed on April 10 partnership agreements as implementers of the Mindanao Trust Fund — Reconstruction and Development Program (MTF-RDP) Phase II.

The MTF-RDP II is expected to continue its support to the normalization track through community development assistance, capacity and institution-building, and project administration, monitoring, and evaluation. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Assistant Secretary Rolando B. Asuncion, World Bank Country Director Mara K. Warwick, and Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation General Coordinator Juan Pita Rodriguez.