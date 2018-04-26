Bangsamoro, terrorism bills named top Senate priorities for May session

SENATE Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III on Thursday identified 24 bills which the Senate aims to pass on third and final reading once it resumes session on May 15, with the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) and the amendments to the Human Security Act leading the priority bills.

“We’ll try our best to pass most of these. I’m sure we will not be able to pass all but we will give it a try,” he said at the Kapihan sa Senado media forum.

Senate Bill No. 1717 or the proposed Basic Law for the Bangsamoro remains pending on second reading while the President has requested the passage of the measure before adjournment in June. The House of Representatives has adopted its version at joint-committee level.

Mr. Sotto said the “second-ranked” priority bill was Senate Bill No. 1715 amending Republic Act No. 9372 or the Human Security Act, which provides stiffer penalties for acts of terrorism.

In a copy given to the media, the priority bills are the following:

• Senate Bill No. 1532 or the proposed Innovative Startup Act

• Senate Bill No. 1529 or the proposed National Museum of the Philippines Act

• Senate Bill No. 1717 or the proposed Basic Law for the Bangsamoro

• The proposed Department of Housing and Urban Development Act

• Federalism — Charter Change

• Senate Bill No. 1762 or the Retirement Law of the Office of the Ombudsman

• Senate Bill No. 1761 or the proposed Budget Reform Act

• Senate Bill No. 1597 or the proposed Student Fare Discount Act

• Senate Bill No. 1390 or the proposed Philippine HIV and AIDS policy act

• Senate Bill No. 1763 or the proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act

• Senate Bill No. 1574 or the proposed Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute Act of 2017

• Senate Bill No. 1280 or the proposed amendments to the Corporation Code of the Philippines

• The proposed Salary Standardization Law IV

• The proposed Community Service in lieu of Imprisonment Act

• Amendments to the Fair Elections Act

• Senate Bill No. 1619 or the proposed Anti-Discrimination Act of 2017

• Senate Bill No. 930 or the proposed One Town: One Doctor Act of 2016

• Senate Bill No. 369 or the proposed Criminal Investigation Act

• Amendments to the Human Security Act

• Creation of the Department of Disaster Response and Preparedness

• Amendments to the Agricultural Tariffication Act

• Amendments to the Government Procurement Act

• The proposed Enhanced Universal Healthcare Act

• Amendments to the Social Security Act

The proposed Innovative Startup Act aims to provide tax breaks and financial assistance to startups deemed innovative

The proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act hopes to remove barriers to the entry in the telecommunications industry;.

The proposed Agricultural Tariffication Act seeks to remove the quantitative restriction scheme on rice and impose a tariff system on imported rice.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill No. 1280 seeks amendments to the Corporation Code of the Philippines, calls for the removal of the rule specifying a minimum number of incorporators, authorizes one-person corporations, and streamlines the process of incorporation.

Congress convenes for three weeks starting May 15 before sine die adjournment on June 2. — Camille A. Aguinaldo