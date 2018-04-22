Barangay leader shot dead in Monkayo

A VILLAGE leader and head of the Association of Barangay Captains in Monkayo, Compostela Valley was shot dead on April 21 by still unidentified men. Compostela Governor Jayvee Tyron L. Uy, in a statement released Sunday, condemned the killing as “not just a personal offense” but an “affront” to the province and its people. Mr. Uy described Mr. Daanton, who previously served as a community relations officer of the provincial government before running for an elected position, as “an honest and trustworthy colleague” who wholeheartedly dedicated his life in public service.” The governor called on authorities to resolve the case. — Mindanao Bureau