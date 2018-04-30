BCDA issues invitation to bid for Clark airport O&M

THE BASES Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), with the Department of Transportation (DoTr), is inviting bids for the Clark International Airport operations and maintenance (O&M) contract.

BCDA released a project primer yesterday containing general information on the procedures for bidding on the O&M contract.

Bid documents will be available on May 7, and will cost a non-refundable P1 million. The documents will include the Invitation to Bid, the Instruction to Bidders and Annexes, and the O&M Concession Agreement.

In a statement, BCDA said it hopes to award the contract by August.

“Upon award, the O&M Concessionaire will take over the management and operations of the existing passenger terminal, and the new terminal building upon its completion and successful commissioning,” the agency said in a statement.

The BCDA also invited interested parties to a pre-bid conference on May 21.

Clark International Airport in Pampanga is being positioned as an alternative gateway to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Clark’s upgraded terminal is expected to be operational by the first half of 2020.

“It’s on track. We have no indications of delay. It’s moving full speed ahead and I think we can even gain more momentum as we move towards the next phases of construction,” BCDA President Vivencio B. Dizon was quoted as saying.

In December, listed company Megawide Construction Corp. and airport operator GMR Infrastructure Ltd. won the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for Clark International Airport’s new terminal, and signed a contract with the BCDA in February. — Denise A. Valdez