BCDA seeks bidders for Clark airport contract

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), is calling for bidders for the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the Clark International Airport.

“An invitation to bid was published in major broadsheets today, April 30, following the approval of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board on the P5.61-billion Clark International Airport Expansion Project and Operations and Maintenance PPP Concession,” BCDA said in a statement.

Bidding documents will be available next week, May 7, and would cost a non-refundable fee of P1 million. It would contain the Invitation to Bid, the Instruction to Bidders and its Annexes, and the O&M Concession Agreement.

BCDA said it targets to award the contract by August.

“Upon award, the O&M Concessionaire will take over the management and operations of the existing passenger terminal, and the new terminal building upon its completion and successful commissioning,” the statement read. — Denise A. Valdez