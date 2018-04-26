Beat the summer heat

OFFSET the extreme heat baking the city this summer with Makati Diamond Residences’ refreshing specialty ice cream. There is the bestselling Supermoist Chocolate and Baked Cheesecake flavors to start with. More unusual are its unique Japanese Genmaicha for a sweet, toasted rice flavor, or Mont Blanc for a roasted blend of chestnut and nama cream. Other options available include Honey, Ispahan, and Taro & Jackfruit. Each single serve cup sells at an introductory price of P100. Pints and half gallons are also available for advance order. For inquiries and orders, call Baked at 317-0999 local 1116 or e-mail dine@makatidiamond.com. Visit www.makatidiamond.com for more details and other hotel offers. Makati Diamond Residences is located at 118 Legazpi St., Legazpi Village, Makati City.