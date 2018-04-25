BHI lists countermeasures for Boracay closure

Boulevard Holdings, Inc. (BHI) has provided countermeasures for the company’s operations in Boracay given the island’s shutdown on Thursday, April 26, including the payment of P7,000 per month to its regular employees until Boracay’s reopening.

BHI—the parent of the owner and operator of Friday’s Boracay Island Beach Resort, Friday’s Holdings, Inc.— said it will be rolling out P350,000 per month for the payment of P7,000 each to 50 regular employees. It has also laid off 30 seasonal employees and on-the-job training staffers in time for the Boracay closure.

Five to six of the regular staff will remain in the island, along with securit guards to run minimal water, power, and housekeeping for the resort assets.

The company will also be transferring 10 to 13 staff to Friday’s Puerto Galera Beach Resort in Boquete Island in Oriental Mindoro. Four senior managers in operations, finance, and marketing will also be trasnferred to BHI’s Puerto Galera operations, and will receive reduced pay during their stint in the resort. — Arra B. Francia