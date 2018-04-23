BI barred less Filipinos from leaving the country in 2017

THE BUREAU of Immigration (BI) on Monday reported “that more than 37,000 departing Filipino tourists were barred from leaving the country in 2017 for their failure to comply with government regulations and requirements,” a 14% drop from the previous year’s 43,233. BI Commissioner Jaime H. Morente, in a statement, said most of these cases were “tourist workers” bound for the Middle East and other countries in Asia, Europe, and North America.” “The (BI) has foiled attempts by alleged human trafficking syndicates to send Filipinos abroad without proper documentation,” the BI said. Meanwhile, 74 aliens were prevented from entering the country “for being disrespectful to Immigration Officers.” The BI is also set to deport 76 undesirable aliens, including 73 Chinese nationals arrested in Ilocos and Metro Manila for operating a telecom fraud business, two South Korean fugitives, and a convicted British pedophile. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio