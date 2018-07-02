Bigger Maasin terminal

THE EXPANDED terminal building of the Maasin Airport, which can now accommodate 150 passengers from the previous 50, was formally inaugurated on July 2, led by officials of the Department of Transportation (DoTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and local government units. DoTr Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, in a statement, said there are already plans to further upgrade the airport, including expanding the runway to 1.8 kilometers from the current 1.3. Maasin City, the capital of Southern Leyte province, has several tourist attractions such as the City Forest Park, Cacao Mountain Resort, beach resorts, and the Cagnituan eco-park. Its neighboring towns are known for dive sites.