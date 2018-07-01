Bill filed on free public access to government websites

SENATOR Leila M. de Lima has filed a bill seeking to require public telecommunications companies to provide the public free and easy access to all government websites. Filed on June 18, Senate Bill No. 1852 or the proposed “Free Access to Government Websites Act” seeks to give the public “full and uninhibited access to government websites” without being charged any fee or service cost. The bill mandates the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to assist government agencies in ensuring that their respective websites can be accessed with minimal data requirements. Erring public telecommunications entity may face a fine of not less than P1 million but not more than P10 million or a suspension or revocation of their legislative franchises and other permits and licenses by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). — Camille A. Aguinaldo