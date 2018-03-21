Bill recognizing divorce obtained abroad hurdles House on third reading

The bill recognizing foreign decree of termination of marriage hurdled third reading at the House of Representatives on the last day of session before the Holy Week break with a vote of 202-3.

Under House Bill 7185, authored by Taguig City Rep. Pia S. Cayetano, Filipino spouses may remarry upon the acquisition of a foreign decree of termination of marriage without the need to seek judicial recognition.

A Filipino who is married to a foreigner whose marriage had been terminated abroad; who has been divorced from a spouse who had subsequently acquired foreign citizenship; or who has subsequently acquired foreign citizenship and who has divorced from the Filipino spouse abroad may avail of the benefits of this bill once passed into law.

This bill sought to amend Articles 13 and 26 of Executive Order 209 or the Family Code of the Philippines. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz