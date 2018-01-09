BIR, BoC 2017 performance will not trigger attrition

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs (BoC) have met the standards set out for them to remain largely safe from the Attrition law, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

“I’m happy to report the collections of both the BIR and the BoC… have exceeded the threshold for applicability for the Attrition law,” Finance Undersecretary Antonette C. Tionko said during a briefing in Malacañang yesterday.

“As of the latest numbers that came in, the BoC collected 97.86% of the collection target and the BIR collected 97.19%,” she said.

According to Republic Act No. 9335, or the Attrition Act of 2005, officials and employees whose revenue collections fall short of the target by at least 7.5% face removal from service.

“So on an overall basis, they have already exceeded that target. Then will see how it works as they may break it down per district, whether those lower offices have met their targets. But as a general rule they have exceeded,” she said.

Latest data available show that the BIR generated P1.621 trillion in the first 11 months of 2017, 12% more from the P1.45 trillion that it generated a year earlier.

The BoC on the other hand collected 14% more in the same period at P413.1 billion.

However, since the agencies did not exceed their collection targets for the year, they do not qualify for additional incentives.

The law provides for cash rewards and other incentives equivalent to 10% of the amount over the target.

The BIR’s collection target was P1.829 trillion in 2017, while the BoC was set a goal of P467.9 billion.

In September, the BIR issued a memorandum to include other key indicators other than collection efficiency, as evaluation basis in rewarding or penalizing its personnel. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan