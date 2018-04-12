BIR files tax evasion charges against 5 firms

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday filed tax evasion complaints against five Metro Manila-based corporations, according to BIR Deputy Commissioner Marissa O. Cabreros.

“Charged for violating Section 255 in relation to Sections 253(d) and 256 of the Tax Code were: Amberbase Solutions Leasing, Corp. (Amberbase) and its responsible corporate officers, President Jaime B. Aquino and Treasurer Charito N. Aquino; Anglo Builders Construction & Development, Inc. (Anglo Builders) and its President Danilo Ruben T. Bacay; Cooling Point Industries, Inc. (Cooling Point) and its responsible corporate officers, General Manager Narciso B. Ducut and Treasurer Teresita Sison-Ducut; Fareal Builders, Inc. (Fareal Builders) and its responsible corporate officers, President Ferdinand I. Santos and Treasurer Lilibeth M. Santos; and Intersource Commodities, Inc. (Intersouce) and its responsible corporate officers, President Edwin De Joya and Treasurer Susan De Joya,” according to a BIR statement.

Pasig City retailer Intersource, “is being sued for a total deficiency tax liability for taxable year 2008 amounting to P26,674,509.05, inclusive of increments, broken down into: Income Tax (IT) — P15,779,628.23; and Value-Added Tax (VAT) — P10,894,880.82.

Meanwhile, Quezon City real estate company Amberbase, “is being sued for a total deficiency tax liability for taxable year 2010 amounting to P24,659,460, inclusive of increments, broken down into: IT — P15,099,307.54; and VAT — P7,325,531.95; Expanded Withholding Tax (EWT) — P2,172,620.51; and Compromise Penalty (CP) — P62,000,” according to the statement.

Quezon City construction firm Anglo Builders “is being sued for a total deficiency tax liability for taxable year 2012 amounting to P13,722,441.20, inclusive of increments, broken down into: IT — P10,672,226; and VAT — P3,050,175.06.”

Another Quezon City construction firm, Fareal Builders, “is being sued for a total deficiency tax liability for taxable year 2010 amounting to P14,379,389.36, inclusive of increments, broken down into: IT — P6,592,430.82; VAT — P683,021.20; and CP — P16,000.”

Quezon City air-conditioner repair and maintenance company Cooling Point, which, “is being sued for a total deficiency tax liability for taxable year 2008 amounting to P3,861,108.18, inclusive of increments, broken down into: IT — P2,862,509.66; and VAT — P998,598.52.”

“The respondents’ obstinate failure and continued refusal to pay their long overdue deficiency taxes, despite repeated demands, constitute willful failure to pay the taxes due to the government,” the BIR said. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio