BIR slaps tax evasion raps vs six firms

THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed separate tax evasion charges before the Justice departments against six firms on Friday ahead of the deadline of filing income tax returns.

These include:

• Maefer Gasoline Service and its sole proprietor Fernando Q. Fermin for a total of P17.71 million unpaid taxes;

• Mannasoft Technology Corp. and its president, Hans C. Dee, treasurer Rosalinda B. Dee, and assistant vice president for finance Alma L. Fernandez for a total deficiency of P199.59 million;

• Auto repair center Project S and its chairman Sherwin Harris T. Uy, President Jo-Anne T. Uy and treasurer Christopher T. Uy for P3 million unpaid taxes;

• C.M. Recto Auto Supply Co., with president Leonardo A. Lim and treasurer Wennie Y. Lee for a P2.99 million liability;

• B.R. Chua Enterprises, Inc. with the firm’s president Bonsuy R. Chua and treasurer Arlene Chua for a P16.63 million deficiency; and

• Merrysun Corp. and its chief executive officer Jasmine Tan, treasurer Arlene Yu Benitez, stockholders Sam Ramos Villa, Binbin Chen, Jing Xuan Xu, Sharly Cai Tan, as well as staff Albert Lopez, Arjay Lopez, and Reynaldo Samedra for a total unpaid P15.87 million excise taxes from counterfeit cigarettes.

The BIR said it sent out collection letters and final notices before the filing of charges, but the above firms failed to either pay or protest, hence making the said assessments final, executory, and demandable.

Friday saw the 158th complaint the BIR filed under Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay, through its Run After Tax Evaders program.

On April 12, the BIR also padlocked the operations of Z Lechon Global, Inc. after the company behind popular Elarz Lechon failed to pay value-added taxes worth P3.23 million.

The BIR is tasked to collect P2.039 trillion in revenues this year, 17.55% higher than the actual P2.473 trillion collections in 2017. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan