BIR sues gold trader over P1.7 billion in back taxes

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) filed five separate complaints against a gold trader over P1.7 billion in taxes allegedly evaded, BIR Deputy Commissioner Marisa O. Cabreras said.

In a statement, the BIR said Valenzuela City-based gold trader Angelito O. De la Peña was charged with willful failure to pay taxes for the period 2005-2009.

“De la Peña is being sued for a total deficiency tax liability for taxable years 2005 to 2009 amounting to P1,732,808,956.22,” the BIR said.

It said the unpaid amounts are P232.597 million for 2005, P386.854 million for 2006, P243.440 million for 2007; P382.050 million for 2008; and P487.867 million for 2009.

The BIR added that it made repeated demands for payment but was met with “continued refusal to pay his long overdue deficiency taxes, despite repeated demands.”

“The five cases filed against Angelito Ocampo De la Peña are the 140th to 144th filed under the Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program of the BIR under the leadership of Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay,” it added. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio