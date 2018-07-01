Blasted fish

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and local officials apprehended on June 29 five fishermen on board two bancas who were using a homemade explosive locally known as Bigas-bigas at vicinity waters off Lamit Bay and Simaron Island in Camarines Sur. The apprehending team confiscated the fishing bancas together with four blasting caps and sets of compressors that were used in the illegal fishing activity. The fishermen have been turned over to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for filing of charges.