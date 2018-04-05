Bloomberry earnings soar 161%

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. saw its profits soar by 161% in 2017, driven by record gaming volumes at Solaire Resort and Casino.

In a regulatory filing, Bloomberry said it recorded a net income of P6.06 billion last year, almost triple the P2.3 billion it booked in the year before. This followed a 20.7% increase in revenues to P36.7 billion.

“Going into our fifth year of operation has become even more exciting with our 2017 results in sync with the growth trajectories we have aimed for. This is largely due to our top notch management team and the thousands of Bloomberry and Solaire men and women, whose tireless drive and dedication keep us notches ahead,” Bloomberry Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enrique K. Razon, Jr. said in a statement. — Arra B. Francia