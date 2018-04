The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has awarded 16 hectares of land in Entertainment City to a unit of Bloomberry Resorts Corp. for P37.3 billion, the listed firm said on Friday.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Bloomberry said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sureste Properties, Inc. (SPI) was the winning bidder for the property, where Solaire Resort and Casino is set to expand. SPI was the only bidder for the property after two failed biddings. — Arra B. Francia