BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport 1 of 3

SINCE the original X3’s debut in 2003 BMW has never been shy at pitching the model as an SUV that puts sporty traits over utility or comfort. Fact is the X3 was the first to carry the brand’s Sport Activity Vehicle tag, declaring BMW SUVs are not like those from other car makers. So where most sport-utes were cushy, even if blessed with some degree or other of outdoorsy capability, the X3 is more like a sport sedan that only happens to sit higher off the ground. The trouble with this, though, is that the X3 is not cushy; it simply is too sporty. This is something the latest model addresses.

+

• As can be expected in nearly all cars, the present X3 is bigger than the model that came before it, and is very nearly as large as the original BMW X5. But BMW made good use of the increase in measurements by carving out a markedly roomier cabin for the car. So where the previous X3 was cramped, the present one does not lack leg-, hip- and headroom. Especially notable is the space in the backseat, on which three people can fit quite comfortably even if the pair in front of them indulge in their share of legroom.

• Another benefit of the increased size is a large cargo bay aft of the backseat. The space has a flat floor and has a reasonably low loading height, so heaving luggage in there does not call for lifting these high off the ground. Also helping is a wide hatch.

• Besides more space what the X3’s cabin gained are more upscale décor. Gone is the almost budget-car vibe of the previous X3 and in its place come plenty of soft-touch surfaces (dashboard, door cards, center console), supple cowhide, glossy black panels and metal trim. Cabin furniture is thoroughly modern, lined by buttons for the multimedia, climate and cruise controls, as well as digital displays for various information and functions.

• Despite the surfeit of buttons, switches, stalks and display screens, the X3’s cockpit remains unfussy, with every function clearly labeled and easily accessed.

• Graphics on the instruments and multimedia screen are tasteful rather than gimmicky, making their various functions intuitive to rifle through. BMW has perfected its control knob on the center console, so fiddling with the multimedia’s functions is mindlessly easy.

• Finding any part in the X3’s cabin that squeaks or rattles or vibrates is futile. Seats, trim and controls all have a certain heft, indicating excellent construction. Panel gaps are uniformly tight all throughout.

• Despite being a diesel, the X3’s engine has minimal clatter — as muffled at idle as it is at high revs. And, as expected from present BMW diesels, an abundance of grunt has somehow been combined with an ability to sip fuel.

• Because the engine’s maximum 400 Nm of torque is available from just slightly above tick-over — 1,750 rpm to 2, 500 rpm — the X3 feels sprightly, able to gain speed briskly and seemingly effortlessly. Very low noise, vibration and harshness levels can mean one can underestimate the speed at which the car is traveling. That cabin is quite cocooning.

• No complaints with the eight-speed automatic transmission that bolts to the engine either as it rows through the gears imperceptibly, and is “smart” enough to pick which ratio is best at a particular situation.

• Gearbox sends power to all four wheels. This means great traction no matter the type of terrain — within reason, of course — underneath the car.

• M Sport package allows the X3 a higher degree of athleticism, largely due to firmer dampers and larger wheels with lower-profile rubbers. Unsettling this tall car, even when cornering at a fast clip, is difficult. It feels well-planted in highway cruising, too.

–

• Firmer dampers and larger wheels with lower-profile rubbers hark too much of sport sedans. If a cushy ride is what one desires, forego these pieces and opt for smaller wheels that can be fitted with tires that have more sidewalls. The X3 won’t feel as sporty, true, but this added sportiness is something that will be noticeable only during hard — really hard — driving.

• BMW’s default setting is always having the automatic engine start/stop system switched on (to cut on fuel use and emissions the system shuts the engine off when it’s merely idling and instantly fires it up when the car is about to move). The trouble is that the system is a bit obtrusive, particularly in stop-and-go traffic, when it repeatedly goes through all the shutting and starting. And having to constantly switch the system off every time one uses the car is a bit of a bother, too.

=

• If one is looking for an SUV that is cushy enough, perfectly practical, utterly frugal on fuel, but is sporty still, the X3 is without doubt a top pick. — Brian M. Afuang

BLUFFER’S BOX

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport

Price: P4.4 million

(excluding M Sport items)

Engine: 2.0-liter, inline-four, Euro6-compliant diesel with twin-scroll turbocharger, intercooler and common rail direct injection; 187 hp @ 4,000 rpm, 400 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

Wheels/Tires: 19 inches, 275/40

Key features: Adaptive LED head lamps with LED daytime running lights, turn signals and fog lights; multi-information display; BMW ConnectedDrive multimedia with touch screen and USB, aux-in, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity; leather steering wheel and seats; reversing camera and sensors; automatic climate control; smart entry with push-button start/stop; panoramic sunroof; automatic engine start/stop; electric power steering; brake energy regeneration; driving mode selector; M aero package; sport suspension; M interior trim