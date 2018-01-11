BoC chief orders creation of anti-corruption unit

CUSTOMS CHIEF Isidro S. Lapeña has ordered the creation of the Interim Internal Affairs and Integrity Unit (IIAIU), the Bureau of Customs (BoC) said in a statement on Wednesday. The said unit’s functions, according to a Dec. 29, 2017, memorandum issued by Mr. Lapeña, are as follows: investigate complaints against BoC personnel, receive and gather evidence in support of an open investigation; conduct motu propio investigation on incidents where evidence in the prosecution of smuggling cases was compromised, tampered with, obliterated, or lost while in the custody of customs personnel; conduct lifestyle checks on said personnel; evaluate or recommend the filing of appropriate criminal cases against BoC personnel before the court as evidence warrants and assist in the prosecution of the case; and undertake liaison work, coordination, and provide assistance to the Office of the Ombudsman, National Anti-Corruption Commission of the Office of the President, and Revenue Integrity Protection Service of the Department of Finance. The IIAIU is headed by the commissioner and composed of one attorney, two special investigators, and three administrative staff. All reports will be submitted monthly to the commissioner.