Bosch opens business hub in Baguio

THE Bosch Group opened a new business hub in Baguio City, its fifth in the country as it expands to tap customers in the northern region.

In a statement, Bosch said it decided to open its first business hub in Northern Luzon after seeing strong potential in the construction, mining and hospitality industries in the area.

“The Baguio business hub is a testament to Bosch’s ongoing commitment to help Northern Luzon accelerate its momentum of progress,” Bosch Philippines Managing Director Richard Walker was quoted in a statement as saying.

The Baguio business hub, located along Otek St., features a showroom, training spaces and after-sales support for Bosch products.

Bosch said the Power Tools division will provide the construction industry with high-performance tools needed in property and real estate projects.

“With the aggressive implementation of the ‘Build, Build, Build’ campaign announced by the government earlier this year, big-ticket infrastructure projects are on the rise and will contribute significantly to the economy of the Cordillera region,” Bosch said.

Its Automotive and Drive & Control divisions are expected to cater to the mining industry. Bosch will be supplying companies with heavy-duty vehicles needed in transporting materials. The company’s hydraulic technologies are also expected to help in the region’s hydropower and mining activities.

For the hospitality industry, Bosch’s Building Technology division aims to provide audio systems in events places and hotels.

“We are optimistic that the hub will be essential to our future business growth by providing strong support to local distributors and customers, just like our other business hubs in Taguig, Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro,” Mr. Walker was quoted saying. — Denise A. Valdez