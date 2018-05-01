Boutique developer breaks ground for Ridgewood Towers Premier

BOUTIQUE developer C-5 Mansions Development Corp. broke ground last March 26 for Ridgewood Towers Premier, the centerpiece of its Ridgewood Square development along C-5 Road and close to Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

“This milestone affirms our promise to have Ridgewood Towers Premier available by 2022. By committing to our schedule, we prove that C-5 Mansions values our clients’ investments. We will deliver this premier project and perhaps even exceed their expectations in the process,” C-5 Mansions General Manager Alfonso Keh, Jr. said in a statement.

Ridgewood Towers Premier, which is scheduled for completion in 2022, will complete the four-tower development located at the periphery of the business district BGC. It is 400 meters from SM Aura Premier, and within walking distance of McKinley Hill.

C-5 Mansions’ founding chairman, the late Richard Chiongbian, had acquired the property where Ridgewood is located back in the 1990s. Mr. Chiongbian had “envisioned a project that simultaneously provides quality housing options, an affordable investment cost, and the geographical advantage to BGC,” so he brought together a group of like-minded businessmen and formed C-5 Mansions.

“We are now close to achieving Mr. Chiongbian’s vision for Ridgewood Square,” Mr. Keh said.

With the construction of new office towers and commercial areas in BGC, Mr. Keh said these activities have only “drummed up investor interest” for his project.

Ridgewood Towers Premier also boasts amenities such as a lap pool, kiddie pool, jacuzzi, private gym, private theater and a “sky garden.”

A professional real estate management team will manage the building.

“A semi-furnished one bedroom with balcony unit would easily reach a monthly lease rate in the mid-teens and projected to be leased out fast given projections for rosy employment forecasts in BGC over the next few years,” C-5 Mansions said.