Boy fights for life after being shot by drunken man in New Year’s Eve rampage

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition at the Dr. Jose Reyes Medical Center after being shot during the New Year’s revelry, but police said it was not a case of a stray bullet, but of having been in the crossfire of a drunken man’s rampage in Maypajo, Caloocan City. The boy sustained a single gunshot wound in the arm, but the bullet traveled to his chest, then to his stomach before exiting through his back, according to a physician. The NCR Police Office (NCRPO) identified the boy as Joven Earl Gaces y Nacorda, adding that another child, Princes Denise Cruzat y Alembol, was also injured, though not as seriously as Gaces. — News5/interaksyon.com
